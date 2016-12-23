President Mutharika and Madam Dr. Gertrude Mutharika have once again celebrated Christmas together with children in the country.

Two years ago they were in Lilongwe, in 2015 they were in Blantyre and this year they celebrated Christmas with children in the Northern Region, at Mzuzu State Lodge.

Speaking to hundreds of children who attended the party, President Mutharika urged the children to work hard in their education saying success of most persons rely on respect for one another, love and dedication to one’s goals.

The President said the success of many people of their names today rely on education.

“If you want to meet your dreams, be focused and ambitious of what you want to do in life, learn to be responsible, respect elders including your parents, work hard in school and behave well,” he said.

President Mutharika also reminded the children that Christmas time requires Christians to reflect on the true colors of Jesus Christ found in love, giving, praise, prayers and rejoice.

The President then called on children and parents to support the First Lady’s initiatives including the sanitation and hygiene centered BEAM Trust.

Madam Dr. Gertrude Mutharika hailed religious institutions for responding positively to the invitation for the event.

The First lady said “I am short of words but I would like to thank all the religious groupings who sought to support the event.”

Speaking earlier Presidential Advisor on Religious Affairs, Apostle Timothy Khoviwa hailed the first couple for initiating such a unique event in the country.

“We are yet witnessing another unique activity in the history of the country, the President and First Lady hosted an event of this nature in Lilongwe, then Blantyre and this year Mzuzu; it is also a special time to interact with children in the country,” said Apostle Khoviwa.

Among the activities during the event children sang songs of praise, recited biblical verses and poems.

President Mutharika and Madam Dr. Gertrude Mutharika also joined the children to the dance floor and Mzuzu State Lodge play ground.