Peking University of China on Tuesday morning awarded an honorary professorship on Global Health to Malawi First Lady, Dr Gertrude Mutharika at a ceremony that took place at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe.

During the event, the First Lady also unveiled a partnership between Peking University School of Public Health and the Malawi Participatory Rural Development Organisation (PRDO) Health Research and Training Collaborating Centre.

Speaking after the ceremony, Madam Mutharika commended the Chinese University for the development.

She also thanked Malawians for their support to her initiative saying “they are the ones who have made me to reach this stage.”

Last year, Mutharika was awarded an honorary doctorate degree of Philosophy in Environmental Management by University of Malawi (UNIMA) for her work in environmental management and restoration through the Beautify Malawi Trust.

Madam Mutharika, a nurse by profession.