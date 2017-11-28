First Lady Dr Gertrude Mutharika stated that she was delighted to host Maesaiah Thabane First Lady of the kingdom Republic of Lesotho on her historical visit.

She disclosed that the visit was a sign of strong bilateral relations between Malawi and the Kingdom of Lesotho. She further commended the warm friendship that exists between the people of the two countries.

Dr Mutharika was speaking Sunday during a dinner she hosted for the visiting Lesotho First Lady at the Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

She added that she had learnt with pleasure that there are some beauty similarities between Lesotho and Malawi.

“It is with little wonder that Lesotho is also known as “The kingdom in the Sky” because of the beautiful mountains with breath-taking serenity.

“The green environment that engulfs the city of Maseru reminds me of our duty to keep Malawi clean and green. As a matter of fact, Lesotho is a model county in as far as cleanliness is concerned.

“Through this visit, we will learn more about how you are providing leadership to address environmental challenges in your country,” she said.

Madame Mutharika said she appreciated the support received from Lesotho towards her initiative to make Malawi beautiful under the Beautify Malawi Trust (BEAM) noting that people are encouraged to keep their surroundings clean.

“They do this in the belief that a clean and green Malawi would attract more visitors, tourists and investors bearing in mind that a clean Malawi also guarantees healthy lives,” she explained.

Madame Mutharika told the visiting First Lady that BEAM also focuses on increasing girls’ access to education.

“We have embarked on a campaign to end child marriages and take girls back to school. Traditional leaders are in the forefront working hard to rescue girls and take them back to class,” Mutharika said.

Both First Ladies are members of the Organisation of African First Ladies against HIV and Aids (OAFLA) and Malawi has taken extra steps to maintain the OAFLA agenda under the theme “Harnessing the demographic dividend through Youth friendly health services”.

“We are engaging youths across the country where we interact and share lessons as well as experiences on sexual reproductive health. We focus on health rights because the youths form the basis of a healthy population and a productive nation,” she explained.

“We need to increase interaction between our people . So that we share ideas on how we can map strategies and find common solutions on common challenges such as the adverse effects of climate change, trade and HIV and Aids among several others.”