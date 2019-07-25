By Idriss Ali Nassah

Our Constitution, Malawi Constitution does not have an Office of the First Lady. As such, it has no budget. It is by courtesy (and tradition) that some security and comforts are extended to the First Lady Gertrude Muthrika at taxpayer’s expense. But its not a blank cheque.

Gertrude’s husband, who is the president, is employed by the people of Malawi and is paid very well.

President Peter Mutharika also declared that before becoming president he had US$12 million in a bank in America.

Now, when his wife needed to travel to the UK on a purely private family trip, it was no business of the poor people of Malawi to fund that.

The husband should have paid for his wife’s travel with his own money.

MK30 million is money that could transform the lives of people in the villages of Malawi. But they don’t care.

These thieving people have no shame at all.