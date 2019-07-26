Mrs Mutharika and Mrs Chimulirenji are both in the UK

By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi First Lady Gertrude Mutharika’s United Kingdom (UK) private trip has drained taxpayers money further with the revelation that the package has shot to MK50 million.

This is an act of impunity of government to spend such amount of money million on two ladies for the President and his Vice who are on a private trip in the UK.

Mrs Judith Chimulirenji is ‘escorting’ First Lady Mutharika son, her son’s Tadikila Mabfuza graduation ceremony.

Tadikila is not the biological son of President Peter Mutharika.

The son graduated from the University of Greenwich with a master of science in civil engineering.

This is to the contrary earlier report that the trip cost Malawi Government MK30 Million.

Our reliable sources at Statehouse disclosed that the figure has shot as First Lady is in company of Vice President wife Judith Chimulirenji.

“Mrs Mutharika and Mrs Chimulirenji are both in the UK. Why is Mrs Chimulirenji in the UK? The current figure for government funds on the two has now shot to MK50 million.

“Mrs Mutharika has gone there with over 12 personal assistants while Mrs Chimulirenji with ten personal assistants on this trip to UK. This is uncalled for the statehouse to use taxpayers money”, worried the source.

Vice President Chimulirenji’s wife Judith, not to be outdone in spending free government money also followed Mrs Mutharika to the UK with her own entourage of about 10 people.

“Mrs Chimulirenji demanded that she escort the First Lady to the UK and demanded her allowances together with her team of about 10 people and were paid including air tickets. They are all flying business class,” said a source at the Office of the President and Cabinet in Lilongwe.

Political commentators have condemned the move saying this is display of impunity of the highest level.

“I think this is taking Malawians for granted. What is Mrs Chimulirenji doing in the UK? Escorting a friend to the UK as if they are going to Chinakanaka market? We are being taken for granted as Malawians,” he said.

“On top of that Mrs Chimulirenji takes 10 personal assistants and friends at government expense, for what?” Wondered the commentator.

Press Officer for the Vice President Charles Wahara declined to comment on the matter when contacted but acknowledged that Mrs Chimulirenji ‘out of the country’.

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has therefore threatened to drag First Lady Gertrude Mutharika to court over allegations that she used MK30 million taxpayers’ money on a private trip to the United Kingdom.

HRDC Vice Chairperson Gift Trapence says first lady Gertrude Mutharika should give back MK30 million she has used for her trip to the United Kingdom within seven days.

State House has since dismissed assertions that the whole amount goes that far, saying part of the entourage was dropped.