BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Mighty Be Forward Wanderers advanced to the finals of the FISD Challenge Cup on Saturday afternoon with a 1-0 victory against Blue Eagles at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Ongani Kayipa, who has recently made it into the first four defenders following injuries of some regulars, scored the lone goal in the second half through a powerful header from a corner kick well taken by Mike Kaziputa.

The game which started at a high note saw Wanderers controlling the affairs in the first half but Blue Eagles took over the mantle towards the end of the second half. The police men created a lot of chances but their striking force was just blunt to match the disciplined Wanderers defence.

After the game, Kayipa was on cloud nine for scoring the lone goal which turned to be the killer punch.

“It feels good to score a vital goal in such important games. I owe this to my teammate because we play as a unit and now our focus will be switched to the finals,” said Kayipa in an interview with the media.

The Nomads will play the winners between Silver Strikers and Kamuzu Barracks FC, who are playing on Sunday as they (Wanderers) continue their quest to become inaugural winners of the cup.