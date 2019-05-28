DURBAN-(MaraviPost)-Malawi nation team, the flames on Tuesday continue to marvel in the on-going Cosafa Cup in South Africa by beating Namibia 2-1.

The two flames goals came from Gaba Mhango and Gerald Phiri Jr which has made Malawi through to the quarter final of the tournament.

The win comes after Malawi national football team caretaker Coach, Meke Mwase dared his charges to put up a spirited performance against Namibia in their second Cosafa Cup match at King Stadium in Durban, South Africa

The Flames got their Group B campaign off to a flying start with a 3-0 thrashing of Seychelles on Sunday and Mwase wants his charges to prove that the win was not a fluke.

The Flames are expected to meet Mozambique in the quarter finals on Friday.