AGADIR-(MaraviPost)– Malawi’s national football team, the Flames, on Monday secured a second win under Belgian Coach Ronny Van Geneugden, when they thrashed Togo national soccer team to one zero in an international friendly match played in Morocco.

The Flames win comes a few days after the team was held to a 1-1 draw against Morocco’s Under-23 side in Agadir.

This is the second win the Malawi team has registered under the expatriate coach Van Geneugden, who has been with them since early this year.

The Flames has now played nine games, winning once in a competitive game against Comoros, in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

According to media reports in that country, the Flames scored the lone goal in the 41st minute through Richard Mbulu, who even missed a chance to double his tally in the 88th minute, but his effort was blocked by Togolese, keeper Sabirou Bassa Djeri.

The reports further added that Ronny’s boys finished the game with ten men when lead striker Gabadinho Mhango, was given a red card.

Therefore, the trip to Morocco, has produced a win and a draw. Malawi’s next Africa Cup of Nations encounter is in March 2018.

Some soccer lovers and commentators however, are still weighing the expatriate coach’s performance since he took over the team as much anticipated results have not been seen.