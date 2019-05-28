DURBAN-(MaraviPost)- Malawi national football team caretaker Coach, Meke Mwase, has dared his charges to put up a spirited performance against Namibia in their second Cosafa Cup match at King Stadium in Durban, South Africa, this afternoon.

The Flames got their Group B campaign off to a flying start with a 3-0 thrashing of Seychelles on Sunday and Mwase wants his charges to prove that the win was not a fluke.

According to the Daily Times, the mentor said he remained confident that his charges could carry the day with a serious approach to the match.

“I have advised the players not to get carried away with the win. The battle has just started. It is far from being over. Namibia are no longer underdogs. They also won their opening match and we have to treat them with great care.

“But we are geared for the match and we are ready to face Namibia. Of course, they are a good side but it is possible to beat them. They are fast on the ball and we must find ways of slowing them down. They have good players who can give us problems,” Mwase said.

Captain John Banda believes they are capable of reaching the quarterfinal stage.

Banda said he was happy to see up-and-coming stars playing good football during their opening match against Seychelles.

“It is pleasing to see a winning spirit in the young players. They need to be encouraged so that we develop a good team,” he said.

Banda said the players would fight to give Mwase his second win and increase their chances of qualifying for the quarterfinals.

Namibia will also go into the match full of confidence after beating Mozambique 2-1 on Sunday to equal Malawi on three points.

However, the Flames are leading the group on goal difference, having scored thrice and conceded none.

Malawi conclude their preliminary round campaign with a tie against Mozambique on Thursday.