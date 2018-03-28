Malawi Flames held hosts Uganda Cranes to a goalless draw in an international friendly match played at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Tuesday.

Fresh from picking a 3-1 win over Sao Tome and Principe last Saturday in the first international friendly during the allotted FIFA week for international games, Uganda Cranes this time failed to score in a game watched by about 8000 fans.

The game started on a low pace before Junior Yunus Sentamu dribbled past two Malawian defenders but shot in the side netting. England based defender Bevis Mugabi also had his well-timed header miss the target for Uganda after 39 minutes after a quickly taken corner kick by Emmanuel Okwi.

Coach Ronny Van Geneugden’s team only had one shot off target as the Ugandan defenders stood firm giving no room. It was Okwi who had a chance in the 44th minute, but his shot missed the target.

In the second half Van Geneugden brought the fresh legs of Frank Banda and Cheiukepo Musowoya and the Malawi Flames had a chance after 50 minutes that was punched by Uganda’s goalkeeper and captain Denis Onyango for a corner.

The substitute Musowoya benefited from a mixed defense by the Uganda Cranes, but had his shot punched out. Roben Nealande also had his shot for Malawi miss the target.

After 75 minutes Uganda’s defender Geoffrey Walusimbi’s well taken cross was headed off target by substitute Derrick Nsibambi, while Malawi also survived an own goal when a poor clearance hit the pole and bounced back into play.

“My players played a good passing ball although they did not score. I am happy that we have managed to get a draw away to a strong Uganda Cranes team,” said Malawi’s coach Van Geneugden after the game.

Uganda’s coach Sebastian Desabre said it was good to see his senior players in a competitive second match. “We shall keep improving match after match,” said the French born coach who became Uganda’s coach in December last year.

