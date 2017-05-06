LILONGWE-(MaraviPost) – Malawi national football team, the Flames, have attained the worst-performer in the Month of March, after dropping by biggest points from position 100 to 114 on FIFA/Coca-Cola World ranking.

The Flames stumble follows the two careless defeats on the bounce to a low-ranking team Madagascar, which has painted mad string on the country’s football in recent times.

The national team lost by 1-0 margin to the Madagascar on April 22 and 29 in African Nations Championship, and also drew 0-0 with Kenya.

FIFA website on Thursday named the Flames as the worst performer, which reflects the poor state of Malawi’s domestic football.

In the latest ranking, Madagascar has been named the best mover of the month from position 120 to 111, taking advantage of the Flames’ despair in football.

This also undermines efforts to export players to big teams abroad and secure strong national teams for friendlies with the Flames.

In Africa, the Flames have also slipped down to position 33 out of 55 teams, and lying eighth out of 14 Southern Africa side; that places Madagascar ahead of it on position seven in the region.

On the table, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, Chile, Colombia make the world’s top five while France, Belgium, Portugal, Switzerland and Spain are placed six, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth respectively.

According to FIFA, the latest ranking reflects just seven friendlies national teams played in April 2017.

There are 206 ranked national teams across the world, with Brazil heading while Somalia is the tail-end in the world.

The Flames expatriate coach Ronny van Geneugden, has a daunting task with the scale down of the national team’s FIFA reputation.

The Flames once attained 67 grades in 1993, but the worst ranking was registered in 2008 to position 138 in the world under expatriate English coach, Stephen Constantine.