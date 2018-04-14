BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-A seven-game unbeaten run but one spoiled with six draws, including the recent 0-0 result against 74th-ranked Uganda in a friendly, has seen the Flames jump three steps up from position 123 to 120 on the latest Fifa- Coca-Cola World Rankings.

The world football governing body released the rankings for March on Thursday to reflect results of 133 games, which 207 national teams across the world have played, while factoring in strength of opposition and average results in recent years.

The Flames are ranked 32 in Africa out of 45 national teams while placed sixth—behind South Africa (72 in the world), Zambia (78), Zimbabwe (110), Madagascar (111), Mozambique (106) and Namibia (107)—out of 14 southern African sides. Tunisia lead the continental ratings while South Africa top the regional table.

Germany are still number one in the world rankings followed by Brazil, Belgium, Portugal and Argentina.

Somalia are the lowest-ranked team on position 207.

Teams in the top-70 band are considered good enough; hence, players from such countries are marketable and their national teams do not struggle for sparring partners. Malawi’s best ranking was 67 in 1993 and the worst was 138 in 2008.