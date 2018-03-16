BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi national football team, the Flames, this week moved one step up the FIFA world rankings from 124 to 123 and they are 33 in Africa in the FIFA world rankings released on Thursday, March 15.

Tunisia are ranked first in Africa and they are 23 in the world, while Senegal are second in Africa and occupy 27th position in the world.

Third in Africa are the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who are 38th in the World while on 4th are Morocco (42), 5th Egypt (44), 6th Cameroon (51), 7th Nigeria (52), 8th Ghana (54), 9th Burkina Faso (56) and 10th Algeria (60).

Top in the world are Germany, followed by Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, France and Chile as the top 10 in that order.

This comes as the flames backroom staff is being shacked with some changes on the coaching panel.