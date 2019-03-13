The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) has recorded 56 deaths and 577 injuries. Three people have been reported missing.

A total of 184,589 households (approximately 922,945 people) have been affected and 16,545 households (approximately 82, 725 people) have been displaced. Most of the displaced families are living in camps. So far, a total of 187 camps have been established in the affected districts.

Assessments to establish the extent of damage in all the 14 affected districts are still underway.

The department continues to provide and coordinate search and rescue operations as well as the provision of relief assistance to the affected people.