Malawi national football team and Bidvest Wits sensational midfielder Gerald Phiri Junior has been named the 2018 edition of the Carlsberg Cup Malawi brand ambassador during the launch on Friday at Football Association of Malawi (FAM) offices in Chiwembe, Blantyre.

The 24-year-old former Be Forward Wanderers star who is expected to be the brand ambassador for a period of one year has become the first lucky player to be honoured with the position in the history of Carlsberg Cup competition.

Cup sponsors Castel Malawi Limited said they decided to bring brand ambassador in this year for the first time as they are celebrating 50 years of existence.

Castel Malawi Limited managing director Gilles Leclerc said they picked the South Africa-based Platinum Stars midfielder based on his good personality and exploits in football.

Gerald Phiri Senior, who represented his son, described the appointment as a great honour as it will help to motivate his son to put another extra gear in his football career.

Phiri Snr thanked Castel for recognising his son’s contribution.

“I don’t take this as for granted because we have plenty of talented players in the country and to see Castel Malawi selecting my son it just shows that the company is impressed and appreciate his performance,” said Phiri Snr.

Castel Malawi’s Senior Brands Manager for Alcoholic Twikale Chirwa said they expect Phiri jnr to inspire and motivate

upcoming players in the country.

The cup’s sponsorship has been maintained at K40 million as Malawi celebrates 50 years of Carlsberg brand.

“It has been 18 years that Carlsberg Cup has been in existence and it is part of the brand’s heritage in Malawi. It is one way of celebrating our football association over the years. As a company we would like to reaffirm our commitment to sponsoring the tournament,” Leclerc said.