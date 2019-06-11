Malawi former cabinet minister Harry Thomson laid to rest

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Thousands of Malawians to witness the burial of late Harry Ian Thomson at Limbe Cemetery in the commercial capital Blantyre on Monday.

Thomson, a former Minister of Trade and Industry under the reign of Dr. Bakili Muluzi died on Thursday last week in South Africa after a long illness.

The funeral ceremony started with a mass which was presided over by His Lordship Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa of Blantyre Diocese.

Late Thomson’s grandson Theo described late Thomson as loving and caring man who had the well-faire of the family at heart.

The funeral of late Thomson was accorded a full military honour following the directive from President Peter Mutharika.

Some of the notable faces at the funeral were DPP President for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa, former Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya and former President Dr. Bakili Muluzi.