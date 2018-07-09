Malawi former president Joyce Banda was on Sunday captured live on Emmanuel TV attending prayers in Nigeria at famous Prophet TB Joshua’s the Synagogue Church of All Nations (Scoan).

Banda has on several occasions been spotted at TB Joshua’s temple in Lagos, Nigeria where she has declared is her ideal place for worship.

On Sunday, Banda was seen accompanied by her husband, retired Chief Justice Richard Banda, her sister, daughter and son, Roy Kachale MP.

Others in the delegation of Banda at the church included her special aide Shyley Kondowe.

Banda told our sister paper Nyasa Times that Malawians need ‘special prayers’ and divine intervention to reclaim the ethos of love and empathy.

The former Malawi leader who is also People’s Party (PP) President said one of the parameters to determine a nation’s prosperity is the ‘happiness’ of its people.

“It is not an overstatement to suggest that Malawi is now a hopeless nation. There is no love amongst ourselves; Malawians now hate each other more than ever before.

“Happy people are the ones more likely to be innovative and progress. They are also much likely to patriotic, peaceful and well-disposed to serve their nation diligently. Unfortunately for us, Malawi was once again found at the end of a long queue in the recently published happiness index,” noted Banda.

She said a critical look at the happiness narrative may reveal that it is pretty overreaching and very much cutting across challenges that Malawians as a people continue to face on a daily basis.

Banda observed that there is total chaos and total breakdown of societal order in Malawi, saying the nation had now degenerated into a cesspool of lawlessness and animosity. Instead of loving each other as one people, Banda said Malawians had turned against each other for no good reason but selfishness alone.

“There are unproven allegations of people sucking the blood of others. There is lack of respect for life in our societies today, which is exhibited through the rampant mob killings and heartless murders of people with albinism for whatever rituals. This is indicative of a decaying social fabric.

“Malawians have always been known as an ever smiling and hardworking people. This is why we have all along been called the Warm Heart of Africa. But today, it appears that warm heart has been replaced with sadism where human life is no longer valued,” she said.

She said she is a firm believer of divine intervention in everything and that she is aware that the level of anger, hatred and frustration among Malawians is only a symptom of a much bigger malaise that has been simmering beneath for a long time the surface as a result of various frustrations.

Banda has expressed interest to run for presidency in Malawi’s next year’s Tripartite Elections.

And most of the African leaders have come to power after visiting TB Joshua. They include Banda who came to power in April 2012 in line with constitutional order after the death of former president Bingu wa Mutharika, whose death was prophecised by Joshua.

Tanzania’s President John Pombe Magufuli also worships at TB Joshua.

Prior to 2014 elections when Banda had been in office for two years, it was widely reported that TB Joshua released a prophecy that the first Malawian female president would only be in office for two years and indeed she lost the polls.

Sources say Banda has received another prophecy from Prophet TB Joshua that “change is coming to Malawi” and is nigh.

TB Joshua is said to have handed the prophesy to Banda after she arrived in Nigeria for a prayer service.

However, during the prayers monitored on Emmanuel TV, Joshua was seen praying for Banda and he touched her forehead that sent her falling on her chair, then he touched her husband and the rest of her entourage.

At the time she was President, Banda visited TB Joshua about seven times in Nigeria.

Banda said she visits the Nigeria-based church just the way some Christians visit Israel. Just like pilgrimages Muslims make to Mecca.

Malawi will hold tripartite elections on May 21, 2019 in which President Peter Mutharika faces a strong test from other presidential aspirants including Banda, vice-president Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima, Malawi Congress Part