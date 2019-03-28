By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The statue for former President Professor Bingu wa Mutharika has arrived in the country from South Africa.

The statue will be mounted at Parliament roundabout in the capital Lilongwe.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) under President Peter Mutharika embarked on the statue project two months ago and State House Press Officer Mgeme Kalilani confirmed of the development in an interview with the press.

“The Bingu statue project started sometime back and His Excellency the President was fully appraised about it and he is aware of its progress,” Kalilani then was quoted as saying.

According to information at hand, the statue project will cost government money amounting to MK120 million.

Bingu wa Mutharika died of Cardiac arrest in 2012 while serving as President of the Republic of Malawi.

His death led to the ascension of Joyce Banda to the high Office.