ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-Malawians trust former President Joyce Banda more than any other political leader, says a recent poll conducted by the Zomba based Institute of Public Opinion &Research (IPOR)

According to the survey, Banda polled favourably when people were asked which leader they trust more amongst the political leadership

“Among the main political party leaders, former President Joyce Banda is the most trusted leader, albeit with only 32 percent trust rating…” reads the survey in part

On the other end of the scale, the findings show, United Democratic Front (UDF) president, Atupele Muluzi, as the least trusted political party leader with only 17 percent of Malawians saying they trust him.

Banda’s high ratings are despite a government backed smear campaign against her over cashgate, a corruption scandal in which government officials siphoned millions of dollars from state coffers.

Cashgate was uncovered in 2013, while she was president. Donor countries cut off aid, hampered development, one of the world’s most aid-dependent countries.

“… It is also worth noting that more than one in ten Malawians say they know very little of Vice President, Saulos Chilima, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President, Lazarus Chakwera and UDF President, Atupele Muluzi to offer an opinion on whether they can trust them or not. There is thus slightly more potential for these three leaders to gain more public trust if they can get themselves more known to the public,” says the survey.

The IPOR study on public perceptions and view on Malawi’s political environment was carried out in August and September 2018 and surveyed 1,200 nationally representative. It carries a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points

The main objective of the study was to gauge people’s views on the state of their country ahead of May 2019 presidential, parliamentary and local government elections.

Ultimately, this is meant to provide the Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) with a clear picture of the public perceptions of the political and economic environment in which it is implementing its projects.