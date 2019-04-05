By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Government on Friday told the nation that former president Joyce Banda will soon be called to account for her part in the 2013 Cashgate, in which millions of dollars of public funds were looted.

Minister of Information, Henry Mussa told the news conference in the capital Lilongwe that the former President Banda questioned on both cashgate and “disappearance” of a public jet.

Mussa along side Finance and Constitutional Affairs Minister , Goodall Gondwe and Samuel Tembenu respectively are still addressing the media regarding “Misinformation by Dr. Joyce Banda and Dr. Lazarus Chakwera regarding cashgate, sale of presidential jet and other relevant matters.

This comes barely a month after JB withdraw her candidature for the May 21 polls while endorsing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera.

More about to come.