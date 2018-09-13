By our reporter

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi former president Dr. Joyce Banda who is also founder of the opposition Peoples Party (PP) on Wednesday left the country for Nigeria.

Banda left the country through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in the capital Lilongwe, it has been established.

According to information at hand, Banda will proceeds to United States of America (USA) for this year’s United Nation General Assembly (UNGA).

Banda is scheduled to represent PP in the forthcoming 2019 tripartite election after been elected at the party’s convention held at Robins Park last month.

The party is yet to make a decision on an electoral alliance or go sole in the forthcoming general elections.