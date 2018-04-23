BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi former head of state and government Joyce Banda returns home on Saturday, April 28, 2018 after four years in self-exile following her 2014 election defeat.

This will dispel long time rumours of her stay outside the country that led to power disarray in her Peoples Party (PP).

In the press statement made available on Monday to The Maravi Post signed by Andekuche David Chanthunya, JB’s spokesperson says the former Malawi leader will be arriving in Malawi through Chileka International Airport around 12 o’clock, midday.

Here is the statement;

FORMER PRESIDENT DR. JOYCE BANDA RETURNS TO MALAWI

Former President of the Republic of Malawi and President of the People’s Party (PP), Her Excellency Dr. Joyce Banda will be returning to Malawi on Saturday, April 28, 2018 after her successful official engagements in the United States of America (USA), South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa, among others.

Andekuche David Chanthunya

SPOKESPERSON, OFFICE OF THE FORMER PRESIDENT DR JOYCE BANDA