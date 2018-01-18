BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s former head of state Joyce Banda’s Youth Movement for Development’s (YMD) country director Wyson Sumaili on Thursday resigned on personal grounds.

YMD is a youth grouping advancing Banda’s political and developmental agendas under People’s Party (PP).

In a resignation letter presented to JB and made available to the Maravi Post, Sumaili said the decision has been made on personal grounds.

The former YMD director said despite the resignation letter he remains royal to the former Malawi leader Banda.

Sumaili therefore lauded the achievements and experience gained under JB’s youth wing since 2010.

“I write to inform you of my resignation as Youth Movement For Development (YMD) country Director, due to personal reasons that are beyond my control. I hereby cannot continue with my duties for the post. I am very grateful for you for all the achievements and experience I acquired under your guidance and supervision.

“I am very thankful to you for your confidence in me and given me the best of opportunity to grow. The opportunity I received in this organization is immense, and I am really feeling bad to leave this organization. I regret this decision but my current situation forces me to take this decision. May God bless you all the time,” says Sumaili’s resignation letter.

Meanwhile, JB has acknowledged the recipient of Sumaili’s resignation letter.