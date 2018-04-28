BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Former President Joyce Banda (JB)has this afternoon arrived at Chileka International Airport in Blantyre after four years of her imposed self-exiled.

The former President arrival marks the end of the rumours that she was afraid of arrest on corruption charges.

JB was welcomed by main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and People’s Party (PP) supporters upon arrival at the Airport.

Maravi Post correspondent at Chileka says the two parties women league were in their regalia singing songs of praising the former president.

The combination of two parties women league signifies the new beginning of the rumoured working relationship ahead of 2019 general elections.

The former President is expected to conduct a political rally at her home district in Zomba.

Coincidentally, President Peter Mutharika is also expected to arrive this afternoon at Kamuzu International Airport in the capital Lilongwe.

The plane carrying the President is expected to touch down at KIA at 16:00hrs.