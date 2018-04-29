ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-Malawi former President Joyce Banda (JB)on Sunday told the nation that she is possession of Interpol certificate that guarantee her free from any arrest.

The former head of state who is also People’s Party (PP) leader challenged the authority with evidence that she was involved in the infamous cashgate.

JB observed that all cashgate cases under way in the court have not being clear with evidence that she was directly involved in the public plunder.

The PP leader was addressing supporters at her home area, Domasi in the eastern city of Zomba where thousands of people graced the home visit rally.

Party officials including Secretary General Ibrahim Matola and the former Right Gentleman Richard Banda accompanied her.

“I am in possession of Interpol certificate that show that there is no any case the police can arrest me. I challenge those saying I was involved in cashgate. This has been testified in many cases which has failed to link me to any public plunder.

“What am urging Malawians is to remain calm, united and love one another. currently, am resting as will tell the nation in weeks to come of my next political move,” says JB.

The former president JB says will be on national home welcome rallies in some part of the country.

She arrived home on Saturday from South Africa through Chileka International Airport in Blantyre after four years of her imposed self-exiled.

The former President arrival marks the end of the rumours that she was afraid of arrest on corruption charges.

JB was welcomed by main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and People’s Party (PP) supporters upon arrival at the Airport.

The two parties women league were in their regalia singing songs of praising the former president.

The combination of two parties women league signifies the new beginning of the rumoured working relationship ahead of 2019 general elections.