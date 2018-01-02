Malawi Former President Joyce Banda, is scheduled to deliver a Landon Lecture at Kansas State University. According to cjonline.com reporting Former President Joyce Banda’s lecture will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29, in Forum Hall at the K-State Student Union.

Former President Joyce Banda, has always been a darling of the West and they have credited her with working to shed laws that restricted press freedom, civil liberties and the democratic process.

Joyce Banda took office as President following the sudden death of President Bingu wa Mutharika. She was Malawi’s fourth presidentand its first female president. Before becoming president, she served as the country’s first female vice-president.

She was a Member of Parliament and Minister for Gender, Children’s Affairs and Community Services. Before her active career in politics she was the founder of the Joyce Banda Foundation, founder of the National Association of Business Women (NABW), Young Women Leaders Network and the Hunger Project.

In 2014, Forbes named President Banda as the 40th most powerful woman in the world and the most powerful woman in Africa

Banda is to speak at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 29 in Forum Hall in the K-State Union. Her Manhattan talk is open to the public.