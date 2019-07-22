Muluzi-calling-for-dialogue-letter-to-HRDC

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi former President Bakili Muluzi and Malawi Human Rights Commission on Monday penned Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) leadership for dialogue against anti-Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah demonstration.

The call for audience comes hours before HRDC leadership awaits for demos on Tuesday, July 23 and Thursday, July 25, 2019 .

The grouping’s Chairperson Timothy Mtambo says the coalition has confirmed receiving invitations for dialogue from MHRC and former president Muluzi.

Mtambo however told the news conference Monday afternoon that says they are not saying ‘no’ to dialogue but are rather saying ‘no’ to manipulative dialogue.

He therefore assured the nation that the planned demonstration will go as planned until MEC Chair Ansah resigns.