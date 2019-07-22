Muluzi-calling-for-dialogue-letter-to-HRDC
LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi former President Bakili Muluzi and Malawi Human Rights Commission on Monday penned Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) leadership for dialogue against anti-Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah demonstration.
The call for audience comes hours before HRDC leadership awaits for demos on Tuesday, July 23 and Thursday, July 25, 2019 .
The grouping’s Chairperson Timothy Mtambo says the coalition has confirmed receiving invitations for dialogue from MHRC and former president Muluzi.
Mtambo however told the news conference Monday afternoon that says they are not saying ‘no’ to dialogue but are rather saying ‘no’ to manipulative dialogue.
He therefore assured the nation that the planned demonstration will go as planned until MEC Chair Ansah resigns.
One thought on “Malawi former President Muluzi, MHRC pen HRDC leadership for dialogue against anti-MEC Chair Ansah demos”
Ya Muluzi with his links to DPP can not be trusted, every function that Mutharika has Muluzi is always the first to be there & the way he forced his son Atupele to go in bed with DPP how can people trust his neutrality?