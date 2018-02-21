BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The high profile corruption case involving Malawi’s former president Dr. Bakili Muluzi is back in courts today, Wednesday in Blantyre.

Its the day the constitutional court is expected to make a determination.

Lawyers for Dr. Muluzi applied for the case to be moved to the constitutional court, citing political reasons.

The former Malawi leader is accused of stealing MK1.7 billion in public funds that was deposited in his personal bank account while he was in office from 1994 to 2003.