NKHOTAKOTA-(MaraviPost)-The Former Speaker of the National Assembly Henry Chimunthu Banda over the weekend rejuvenated his political life after holding a rally in his home district of Nkhotakota together with two councilors.
This comes years of being in political hibernation but now is back into the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
Earlier this year, rumours were all over that the former Speaker Banda has been promised the post of running mate to President Peter Mutharika for 2019’s Malawi elections.
Chimunthu Banda retired from front-line politics in 2013 after losing the presidential bid to President Mutharika during the party convention held at Comesa Hall in the commercial capital Blantyre.