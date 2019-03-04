MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-It never rained but pours to gays and lesbians in Malawi ahead of May 21,2019 general elections as the group feels that they are sidelined by the stakeholders.

Speaking to this reporter, one of the gay who has shown interest to stand as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the north who denied to reveal his identity said as the minority group they were expecting support from stakeholders as they do to women and people with disabilities.

According to him despite the country failing to recognise their rights the are number of gays and lesbians contesting in various position especially as councilors and MPs.

“We think if we have number of representatives in Parliament we can manage to make the constitution allows us to practice our rights just as any person do. However, we are lacking support from stakeholders. They can support us secretly and we are ready to work with any willing stakeholders,” he said.

According to Jackson Caesar Msiska, the executive director for Action for Social and Human Development (ASHUDNA), the organization dealing promoting the rights of minority, members from secular humanism and gays/lesbians are in total silence following the vehemently denial by the country that such persons are misguided and mislead.

“These people are afraid to come in open due to fears that once they declare their status they are likely to lose their political career, this is unfair and uncalled for. Everyone is entitled to his/her rights,what the country is doing to sideline such minorities is retrogressive” said Msiska.

Msiska, further added that, currently he is having undisclosed number of the minority group being sidelined and suffering in silence.

While concurring Msiska, one of the aspiring gay said “What Mr Msiska is saying is hundred percent true, for how long shall the republic of Malawi consider us as outcats? We are Malawians, determined to bring tremendous development if and only if we are left free and acceptable in the society”.