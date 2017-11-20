Malawi will on November 19 join the rest of the world in commemorating Women’s Entrepreneurship Day (WED) at Madidi Lodge in Lilongwe with the aim of inspiring young female would be entrepreneurs.

The event which has been organized by a group of female entrepreneurs in partnership with Madidi Lodge.

In an interview, WED Malawi Ambassador Arsula Banda said the event is being hosted for free whereby parents are being asked to bring their children to be inspired by 20 of the most successful female business leaders in Malawi.

“The event will bring together the most successful women in society from diverse fields to interact and inspire young females and their mothers.

We have guest speakers in a number of areas like agribusiness, fashion and design, furniture manufacturing and architecture among others,” Banda said.

She added that the real life inspirations will also see a cross generational transfer of hard work, entrepreneurship, goal setting to participants.

Banda believes the interaction will help in creating a next generation of ambitious, productive and hardworking Malawians.

The event is also host 20 female orphans from the Orphanage Children of the Nation, who will be accorded the opportunity to meet, learn and be inspired by the gust entrepreneurs.

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day (WED) is a global event commemorated annually on November 19.

It is considered as the world’s largest celebration of women innovators and job creators in launching startups that bring ideas to life, drive economic growth and expand human welfare.

This year’s day will be celebrated under the theme “Raising the next successful empowered generation.”