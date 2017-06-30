The Japanese Government provided ¥1.947 billion (approximately US $17.7 million) to the Malawi Government to assist in expanding and upgrading the Domasi College of Education.

Speaking during the signing ceremony at the Ministry of Finance headquarters in Lilongwe, Hirotsuku Ikeda, who is Charge d’Affaires ad Interim of Japan to Malawi, said the grant was a sign of how his Government is committed in developing Malawi’s education sector.

“Japan is committed in supporting Malawi in the education sector. This is a grant which will help in the Project for Expanding and Upgrading of Domasi College of Education. The institution is very important to introducing excellent teachers in Malawi” said Ikeda.

Ikeda said the grant will be used to upgrade the existing three-year diploma course to a four year bachelor’s degree program. It will also increase the current teachers-training capacity from 220 to 300 students per year.

He added that the grant will also help in infrastructure developments at the institution.

“The grant will further facilitate the construction of various facilities, which will include a lecture block, laboratory block, a library, and male female hostels,” he said.

According to Ikeda, the Government of Japan is confident that this support will compliment Malawi Government efforts in addressing the challenges of the shortage of teachers in secondary schools.

He said the situation has worsened since 1994, when Malawi introduced free primary education that consequently raised the need for more secondary school teachers.