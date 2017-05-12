KARONGA-(MaraviPost)—In response to devastation which was caused by the armyworms to crops in some parts of Malawi, the government says it will soon deploy agriculture experts to Brazil to buy knowledge of controlling the pest.

Reports indicate that the pest devastated over 2000 hectares of maize this year, across the county.

According to the Foreign Affairs Minister Francis Kasaira, the development follows the failure of the country to deal with the armyworms.

Kasaila disclosed this on Wednesday in Lilongwe, during the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on trade and investment between Malawi and Brazil.

“This is very important, we need to have new methods of controlling armyworms,” said Kasaila.

However, Kasaila said despite the armyworms, the country will have bumper harvests this year.

Brazil foreign affairs minister Aloysio Nunes said the development will strengthen the bilateral relationship that the two countries have.

He said “part from having advanced research facilities, Brazil also has experts on pest management.”

The armyworms have been resistant to pesticides that farmers have been using for the past years.

The development forced farmers to physically kill the worms using hands and others were using soil.