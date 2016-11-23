BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Malawi government through the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, has cleared a Malawian of Rwandan origin Vincent Murekezi of having a hand in the 1994 Rwandan genocide, saying the government has no any criminal record against him.

Few days ago Malawi government was asked to probe Murekezi who was allegedly to have acquired the Malawian passport number MA078171 in 2011 using the name Vincent M. Banda, a Malawian, born at Mbeya, Tanzania yet he is a genocide suspect wanted to face trial for his role in 1994 killings.

In an interview with the local paper, The Nation, home affairs minister Grace Chiumia said government does not have information supporting the Murekezi’s alleged criminal activities.

“I know Murekezi as one of the successful businesspersons in the country; hence, reports linking him to genocide crimes came as a huge surprise to me. Yesterday [Monday], I ordered the Immigration Department to provide me with his bio-data and files.

“I am told they have submitted the files and I will soon be studying them so that I get a picture of where these reports might be coming from,” said Chiumia as quoted by the paper.

Immigration Department spokesperson Joseph Chauwa dismissed reports that Murekezi acquired two passports in a space of five years, according to the paper.

He said passport number MA078171 being attributed to Murekezi is in fact a doctored travel document and the people behind that just wants to put him in trouble and tarnish his image.