By Frackson Maotcha

Malawi government has commended the Uncertainty Reduction in Models for Understanding Development Applications, also known as ‘UMFULA’, for ensuring that Malawians have access to adequate climate information.

Director of Climate Change in theDepartment of Climate Change and Meteorogical Services, Jolamu Nkhokwe, made the commendation on Thursday on the sidelines of a panel discussion organized by the ‘UMFULA’ team in Lilongwe at Capital hotel.

Nkhokwe said that much as the Department of Climate Change produces a lot of information on weather and climate, there is still need for other organisations to work with the department to ensure that all stakeholders have access to climate information for them to make well informed decisions.

‘’As a department we produce a lot of information ranging from weather forecasts to seasonal climate. Now platforms like ‘UMFULA’ project will assist us quiet a lot in terms of making sure that information is generated and disseminated to the right people.’’ Nkhokwe said.

He further stressed that climate information needs to be accurately interpreted by professionals before being disseminated to various stakeholders for decision making.

He however, bemoaned shortages of professional meteorogists in some districts of Malawi, citing this as a hindrance to accurate climate information dissemination.

‘’The department is in need of professional meteorologists, which should be distributed in all the districts to be engaging with all stakeholders at district level so that information is well interpreted.’’ He said.

In his remarks, ‘UMFULA’ project team leader, Professor Declan Conway said the project is generating new insights, and more reliable information about climate change processes and extreme weather in Central and Southern Africa – and their impacts on water and agriculture.

Professor Conway said the insights will support the more effective use of climate information in both national and local decision making as a way of making development more resilient in changing climate conditions.

“The project is looking at future climate change and its consequences, particularly on water resources. Thereafter the organization would endeavor to identify responses to the challenges.’’ Professor Conway said.

The UMFULA project was introduced in 2016 to improve climate information for decision making with a particular focus on Tanzania and Malawi.