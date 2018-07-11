By Joshua Mphanda, MEC Stringer

The Malawi government has launched the National Disability Mainstreaming Strategy and implementation plan aimed at increasing participation of persons with disabilities in development activities.

This comes after years of advocacy from gargantuan groups under the banner of the Federation of Disability Organizations in Malawi (FEDOMA) who have sang the blues for being marginalized.

Speaking at the launch of the strategy on Tuesday in Lilongwe, Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and welfare, Dr. Jean Kalilani said the policy will curb out the inequalities between persons with disabilities and those without disabilities.

“People with disabilities have got many obstacles in accessing education, health and other services. This strategy is going to remove all these obstacles. Like you and me they will be able to enter any house they want and access other needs they want any time,” said Kalilani.

Through the strategy, government aims at empowering persons with disabilities economically, establishing a disability fund and making sure that they have presentation in the august house.

Reverberating the stance, Chairperson of FEDOMA, Abiti Nittah HanjeHanje commended government for bowing to demands and revealed her organization will reach out to people starting from primary schools.

“We will make sure that this strategy should be implemented like we have never done before. As you can see, there are so many stakeholders, ministries and other departments which have been part of this process,” said HanjeHanje.

The move has since received a trumpet from diplomatic quarters in Malawi with U.S Ambassador to Malawi, Her Excellency Virginia Palmer describing it as a milestone for the country in building a prosperous Malawi.