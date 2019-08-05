Government would like to inform the general public that no City, District or Town Council has granted permission to the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) to conduct demonstrations on Tuesday, 6th August 2019 and Wednesday, 7th August 2019 as intended by the organizers.

Further, Government has not lifted a police prohibition of the demonstrations in view of the extensive damage to property the previous ones have caused, and the police being overstretched in terms of capacity to manage the always violent protests.

The intended application by HRDC court to challenge the police prohibition was not heard by the court today, instead it shall be heard on the 19th August 2019.

Consequently, members of the general public are advised to take note of the fact that there is no permission at all for anybody to hold demonstrations on Tuesday and Wednesday. Any demonstrations that may be held shall amount to unlawful assemblies and will be dealt with as such by law enforcement.