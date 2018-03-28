Mchinji, March 27, 2018: Mutharika administration on Monday handed over equipment to 67 graduates from Kapondo Community Technical College in Mchinji, as a starter pack to their work.

The tool kits, which include plumbing equipment, tailoring machines and carpentry equipment, were given to the graduating students as fulfilment the state president’s pledge.

In August, 2017, during the graduation of the first cohort of community colleges, President Peter Mutharika promised to give start-up tool kits to those that would graduate from the community colleges.

The courtesy is one way of empowering them.

Speaking when she handed over the tool kits, District Commissioner (DC) for Mchinji, Rosemary Nawasha, said government is committed in ensuring that the youth acquire vocational skills to help them to be self-reliant.

“The technical colleges were established to provide skills to young people and create jobs for those who cannot attend tertiary education,” she said.

Nawasha assured the graduates that the council will strive to create employment for them by engaging them in construction of houses in the Decent and Affordable Housing Subsidy Programme (DAHSP), also known as Malata and Cement Subsidy.

The DC then advised the recipients of the tool kits to take care of the equipment and use them for the intended purpose.

Speaking on behalf the recipients, Samson Milanzi commended government for the programme which he said has turned him and his colleagues into entrepreneurs.

“Before we enrolled into the programme, we had nothing to do and we struggled to fend for ourselves, but we are now able to do plumbing, brick laying and carpentry and generate income,” he added.

Milanzi said the tools will help them ease their job saying before they received the equipment, they struggled to do their work.

Kapondo community technical college was opened in February 2015 and offers welding and fabrication courses, brick laying, carpentry and joinery, textile fashion and design and plumbing.

67 students have graduated from the college.