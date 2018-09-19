By Alick Junior Sichali

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-There is uncertainty if government will hold a dialogue meeting with Civil Society Organizations (CSO’s) as it is yet to address some of the demands raised by the grouping.

In a statement issued by the CSO’s they demanded that government should allow the media to cover the proceedings of the meeting and also that President Peter Mutharika should be available during the meeting.

On Tuesday in an interview with representative of the CSO’s, Gift Trapence, said they have raised the demands in a move to make the meeting transparent.

Trapence said it is important for Malawians to be following each and every second of the meeting as the issues affect them.

On the presents of President Mutharika, Trapence said on a number of times when they meet government representatives they do not give answers to them as they need to report back to the president.

He said the attendance of the President will make some issues to be resolved in the meeting room as he will explain clearly to Malawians what his administration is doing.

“It is true we raised a number of demands in our letter to the government, among other issues we want President Pater Mutharika and Minister of Finance, Goodall Gondwe to be present at the meeting as some of the issues demand their answers,” Trapence said.

But Presidential advisor on Civil Society Organizations, Mavuto Bamusi, said they are looking into some of the demands raised by the CSO’s.

Bamusi was unoptimistic on the attendance by President Mutharika saying government will delegate senior government officials in the meeting.

He said media coverage can also bring chaos during the meeting.

“We have seen what the CSO’s are demanding and we are working on them, but to say the media will be allowed to cover the meeting and that the President will be in attendance of the meeting I cannot explain more,” said Bamusi.

Earlier this week government called a round table meeting with CSO’s members to discuss issues they have been asking and also to alert the CSO’s on what they are doing on the demands they raised on April 27 demos.

The meeting is expected to take place today, Wednesday in Lilongwe the office of cabinet and president.