BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Malawi government, through the treasury department has made it clear that resources are permissible to take heed of the demands of Mzuzu University (Mzuni) academic and supporting staff, who are pressing for pay hike.

Mzuni is closed after the employees withdrew labour in a bid to force the institution management to hike their salaries.

However, Malawi government has said it is not ready to hike the salaries of the workers due to financial challenges.

Meanwhile, Mzuzu University Council has resorted to pleading with the employees to resume work as the salary negotiations continue.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the council appreciates the government effort in assisting the institution operations.

“The Council appreciates the financial support that it receives from the Government. This year, the Government will provide funds of MK4.8 billion for general operations. This will be supplemented by income from fees and other sources of MK1.4 billion, giving a total income of MK6.2 billion for general operations.



”In addition to subvented funds for the University’s general operations, the Government has provided MK400-million this 2016/17 financial year to complete compensation payments that have enabled Mzuzu University to own 1,200 hectares of land at Choma for the future development of a new campus. The Government has also provided an additional MK200 million towards the construction of a new library to replace the one that was destroyed by fire in December 2015,” reads the statement in part.

“In drawing up the budget for 2016/17, prior to its submission to Parliament, the Government directed Mzuzu University that it could not include salary increases within its budget and no provision was made for a salary increase. Staff unions are requesting a pay increase of 35%, which would cost an additional MK1.5 billion. No resources are available in the Mzuzu University budget to cover such an amount,” the statement reads.