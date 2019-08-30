Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology, Honourable Mark Botomani accompanied by Minister of Justice and Constitutional affairs who is also Member of Parliament for Machinga Lukwenu on Thursday commissioned three telecentres in Machinga district as part of Government’s untiring efforts to make ICT accessible to rural masses that are most disadvantaged.

The three Telecentres include Namaseka in Machinga North East, Mbenjere in Machinga Central, Liwonde in Machinga-Likwenu constituency.

The Telecentres will among other things, increase internet access which will help the people especially the youth to do online studies and job applications.

Government, through the Connect a Constituency Programme, has invested about 195 million Kwacha in putting up the 3 structures, procurement of equipment, furniture and internet connection.

Community members from the three locations have extended their gratitude to the government for the facilities, saying they will be used as a source of information for various sectors.

Government of Malawi intends to construct a telecentre in each of the 193 constituencies in Malawi.