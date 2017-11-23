Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Goodall Gondwe on Tuesday informed Parliament that plans are under way for Government to start processing payments of ex-Malawi Young Pioneer (MYP) members.

Gondwe said this while responding to a query made by Member of Parliament for Lilongwe-Msozi South Dzoole Mwale, as to what the Ministry was doing to ensure that the ex-MYP Members were paid their dues.

“So far 492 members have given us their documentations, and we are in the process of paying their gratuity as well as their pension.

“What we have done is to calculate their pensions, as they would have been in 1994 and then use inflation to increase them (pensions) according to what we do with other civil servants,” he said.

He further disclosed that expenses will be made by the National Audit Office in accordance with the Public Audit Act, and only be approved to members who possess valid documentations.

“We have decided that ex-MYP members will receive their terminal benefits, if they were in service on 2nd May 1994 as explained in the Appeal Act and if they have valid documentation and letters of appointment to prove that they were employed in the organization,” Gondwe said.

So far, 18 ex-Malawi Young Pioneers have received their terminal benefits.

However, there are over a thousand ex-members who claimed for their pensions but currently only 492 have met the required conditions.