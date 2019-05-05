Director of Information in the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology, Gedion Munthali, Saturday evening reaffirmed governments’ commitment to media freedom in the country.

Munthali was speaking during celebrations for the annual World Press Freedom Day commemoration that took place at Sunbird Mzuzu Hotel.

Winners across various categories were awarded as published below:

MISA Malawi Media Awards 2019

Investigative Journalist (Print)-Bobby Kabango(NPL)

Investigative Journalist(Electronic)-Grace Khombe and Alfred Guta(ZBS)

Human Rights Journalist(Print)-Macdonald Thom(Times Group)

Human Rights Journalist(Electronic)-Titus Linzie(Yoneco FM)

Democracy and Good Governance journalist(Print)-Rebecca Chimjeka and Josephine Chinele(Times Group)

Democracy and Good Governance (Electronic)-Raphael Mlozoa(ZBS)

Business and Economics journalist(Print)-Joseph Mwale(NPL)

Business and Economics journalist(Electronic)-Tadala Kaledzera(ZBS)

Chichewa journalist-Richard Chirombo(Times Group)

Sports journalist-Clement Chinoko(NPL)

Education journalist(Print)-Albert Sharra(NPL)

Education journalist(Electronic)-Chikondi Mphande(ZBS)

Photojournalist-Emmanuel Simpokolwe(Times Group)

Lilongwe Water Board Water, Sanitation and Hygiene journalist(Print)-Joseph Mwale(NPL)

Water, Sanitation and Hygiene(Electronic)-Wanangwa Chafulumira(Times Group)

Health Governance journalist(Print)-James Chavula(NPL)

Health Governance journalist (Electronic)-Thomas Kachere(MIJ FM)

Tourism journalist(Print)-Alick Ponje(Times Group)

Tourism journalist(Electronic)-Wanangwa Chafulumira(Times Group)

Farm Radio Programme of the year-Aston Gondwe(MBCTV)

Talk Show Host-Ruth Kulaisi(ZodiakTV)

Most Courageous Blogger-Golden Matonga(NPL)