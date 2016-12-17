The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government has accused the former President Joyce Banda for playing dirty games in order to rescue herself from being named in the list of people who stole public funds.

According to the press statement which is reacting to the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s state of nation address and signed by Minister of Information Rev Malison Ndau, Joyce Banda tried to let Lazarus Chakwera become the country’s President unconstitutionally after losing the 2014 general elections in order to be protected from being arrested over Cashgate case.

Government said Banda planned to disrupt the elections and asked the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) to take over her government by force.

“We know that Joyce Banda tried her best to make Lazarus Chakwera as the country’s President in 2014 in order to be protected from being arrested because of cash gate as she was afraid of Peter Mutharika,” reads part of the document.

“Banda asked the MDF to disrupt the Malawi Electoral Commission and tally centers, as well as taking her government forcibly but the Malawi soldiers denied and acted professionally,” it added.

The document also reminds Malawians not to forget that the Peoples Party leader (Joyce Banda) wanted to call for another general election within 90 days after being frustrated with the 2014 tripartite elections.

While saying that Lazarus Chakwera does not have a legal capacity of having a state of national address, the government described the MCP leader as someone suffering from political delusion.

“We particularly note that honorable Chakwera’s statement reflected more of his own mind, ulterior, political psychology and nature of his leadership more than a state of nation. It is well known that Chakwera does not have the legal grounds for claiming to make a state of nation address when he is not a head of the state,” concluded the document.

In his address, Chakwera vehemently rubbished Peter Mutharika’s administration saying it is a failure.