In a statement made available to the Maravi Post, a statement that reads in full:

Government would like to express its disappointment in Leader of Opposition Honourable Reverend Lazarus Chakwera’s so-called “State of the Nation Address”.

We particularly note that Hon Chakwera’s statement reflected more of his own state of mind, his ulterior motives, his political psychology and the nature of his leadership more than the state of the nation.

It is a well-known fact that Chakwera does not have the legal grounds for claiming to make a “State of the Nation Address” when he is not a Head of State. We feel sorry that Chakwera is suffering political delusions of imagining that he is the one ruling this country.

These political delusions are caused by the fact that he is living a myth. Chakwera has never accepted that he lost the 2014 Election because he failed to put in place structures across the country.

We also know he is leading a political party that rejected democracy and lost the referendum call for multiparty politics in 1993. Since then, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has never embraced democracy. As a result of their anti-democratic ideology, MCP has always rejected the will of the people and any Election results throughout 1993, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014.

In all these Elections, Chakwera’s party has always found an excuse to deny the outcome of the popular vote. You can safely predict that Chakwera’s party will also claim vote rigging once they lose the 2019 Election.

We further understand Chakwera’s political psychology and frustration as a result of an abortive mission. We know that Chakwera conspired and colluded with Joyce Banda to frustrate the 2014 Elections.

Joyce Banda ordered the Malawi Defence Force (who acted professionally and refused) to disrupt the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) tally centre; ordered the MDF (who again refused) to stage a coup to take her own Government; and to nullify results by reading sections of the Constitution that do not exist.

Malawians will never forget those trying days. All these abortive political shenanigans were based on the deal that President Arthur Peter Mutharika’s election had to be frustrated for Chakwera to take over from Joyce Banda.

The underhand agreement was that Chakwera was supposed to take over to protect Joyce Banda from possible Cashgate arrest as she deeply feared Peter Mutharika’s take over. We know that the strategy was that Joyce Banda would call for another Election in 90 days.

Joyce Banda betrayed this intention herself when she tried to nullify the Election using laws that do not exist. Within those 90 days, MCP and People’s Party (PP) would gang up against Peter Mutharika, with Chakwera assured of the support of state resources to win the repeated vote. All this political conspiracy miserably failed.

As a result, Chakwera does not believe that he is not ruling this country. His posturing himself as a head of state in his so-called “State of the Nation Address” is also coming from the same political delusion.

In his political dream, Chakwera believes that he needs to be arrested first for him to become a national President.

He believes that one cannot lead Malawi without being arrested. In fact, people from inside Chakwera’s camp have told us that his current strategy is to keep insulting and provoking the President so that he can fulfill his dream to be arrested by Government.

His political dream to be arrested is a strategy to buy public sympathy and divert attention from his embattled leadership in the divided MCP. The writing of his infamous statement is part of his “Insult and Provoke Strategy”. We would like to assure him that we are not going to arrest him simply to fulfill his political strategy.

If the church housing and corruption scandals he piled up while he was President of his church should get Chakwera arrested, that will be poetic justice on a different course. We are happy to see him continue enjoying his democratic freedom of ranting, raving and parroting empty propaganda so that Malawians should judge his lack of political integrity and dignity.

We are told that even some of his own MCP colleagues are totally embarrassed with him and we are pleased that Chakwera is publicly destroying himself.

We totally appreciate that Chakwera deliberately agreed with his party to keep saying everything that President Mutharika is doing should be labelled “empty and failed”.

We know that in his strategy, Chakwera has chosen to be blind to all the efforts being pursued in this country. We are pleased to note that there are many Malawians who see the opposite.

There are many people who appreciate that we have contained the hunger by flooding the country with maize both for the most vulnerable people and those who can buy from ADMARC; we have stabilized the economy and brought it from the ruins of Cashgate; we are building roads and running this Government in the absence of budgetary donor aid.

Objective Malawians can distinguish our successful efforts to keep this country going from our challenges.

But if Honourable Chakwera chooses to see emptiness in everything, that is his political strategy. If he cannot see development projects in his own constituency including a bitumen Kasiya road by this Government, little wonder he cannot see development anywhere.

All we can say is that Malawians are wise and critical enough to judge for themselves. We also know that Reverend Chakwera was handpicked from the pulpit because MCP wanted a candidate with ‘a godly appearance’ (maonekedwe aumulungu) in order to cleanse its haunted image of 30 years of blood shedding, violence and deception.

That is why Chakwera sidelined the old guards of the party in a desperate attempt to rebrand the party by exploiting the Malawian youths who did not see its blood-bathed political past.

This strategy has failed and divided the MCP because new members are failing to work with the old supporters of the party.

We know that Chakwera is becoming agitated with desperation as a result. While we understand Chakwera’s desperation, we urge him to respect the Head of State.

We also challenge him to rise above hate and jealous to prove to Malawians that he has any integrity of leadership. Respect for our Head of State is respect for our country.

MALISON NDAU

MP GOVERNMENT SPOKERPERSON & MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY