LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-There is a sigh of relief among the prospective 2015 trained teachers on both Initial Primary Teacher Education 9 (IPTE 9) and Open Distance Learning 4 (ODL 4). This follows Ministry of Education release of list of names.

The ministry states it will invite teachers that will be deployed to various education institutions in districts to fill existing vacancies in public primary schools across the nation.

Government is expected to employ about 10,500 teachers after they complete filling GP1 forms starting ‪from June 26 to July 7, 2017.

Addressing a news conference on Saturday, Minister of Education Emmanuel Fabiano assured the prospective teachers that funds for their services are already available.

Fabiano said the exercise aims to meet better pupil-teacher ratio which is current at 120 per student. The recommended ratio is 60 students to one teacher.

Fabiano disclosed that recruitment of secondary school teachers will be done through the Teachers Service Commission (TSC). He said that this information will be advertised in the local papers in July; this will enable qualifying teachers can respond to the advert.

He added that prospective teachers, are expected to start work in various schools ‪on August 1, 2017, with the assurance of funds available for their salaries.

“Prospective teachers must go to the nearest District Education Offices to check where they have been posted and thereafter report where they have been posted, the Minister said.

He said the teachers were to report at the DEO ‪from Monday, June 26-July 7, 2017, where they will fill in the GP1 form. He further advised that the ministry will not entertain any negotiations to change the district where they have been posted.

Currently, Malawi has 65,000 and 10,000 public primary and secondary school teachers respectively.