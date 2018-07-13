By Chikumbutso Crespo Mafupah, MEC Stringer, Rumphi District

RUMPHI-President Peter Mutharika has announced plans that his government will construct a Mausoleum for Malawi’s freedom fighter Chakufwa Tom Chihana.

Mutharika made these remarks on Wednesday in Bolero during a ground breaking ceremony for Rumphi,Nyika chitipa road In his words mutharika said his Government Recognizes the Important role that Chihana played in bringing multiparty Democracy in this country as such he deserves to be honored.

“I knew Chihana back then, we once worked together outside this country and we have met several times when we were together in exile.

As such I recognize the good works he has done for this country and hope every Malawian dose.

“Thus why we are to construct a Mausoleum in honor of Tom Chakufwa Chihana at that same place he is resting, We have already talked to the Chihana Family and soon the projects will commerce” Said Mutharika

Commenting on the remarks Karonga Central MP Frank Mwenifumbo said as AFORD president He is thankful to the president and his government for considering his call to construct a Mausoleum for Chihana.

“As the president for AFORD which Chihana founded let me thank the President Professor Peter Muthalika, on behalf of all the members of AFORD we have been horned as you know Chihana played a big role as far

as multiparty Democracy is concerned in Malawi. This is also a sign of unity he has respected the people from the north for honoring their hero” Said Mwenefumbo.

Meanwhile Muntharika has made the announcement just a few weeks after Karonga Central MP Frank Mwenifumbo of AFORD asked the government to construct a Mausoleum for Chihana during the just closed parliament

sitting Chakufwa Tom Chihana who was popularly known as Simbiyamoto .

The late Chihana was one of the freedom fighters who fought for multiparty Democracy during the MCP one party system, who then later formed the Alliance for Democracy AFORD, Chihana Died on 12 June 2006.