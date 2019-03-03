Written by Tiwonge Mvula

Blantyre, March 1, 2019: Government has urged journalists in the country to safeguard professionalism in executing their duties.

The call was made on Wednesday by Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, Dr. Esmie Kainja during a familiarization tour she made to the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

She hinted that journalists are crucial in sensitizing masses to participate in socio-economic development programs initiated by government.

“Government would like to urge journalists from both public and private media to ensure that they are professional in their duties. World over journalists are crucial in propagating and sensitizing masses to participate in development programs initiated by government,” she said.

In his remarks, MBC director general, Aubrey Sumbuleta assured Malawians of its commitment to remain professional in executing duties, saying during campaign period the public broadcaster will incorporate all political divides in order to have platform for their respective campaign.

“I would like to assure Malawians that as far as MBC is concerned it will remain professional in order to ensure that Malawians are informed, entertained and educated on various issues,” he said.

Before touring MBC, the principal secretary also had a courtesy visit at the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) on Tuesday where, among others, she hailed the authority for being vigilant in ensuring that media houses in the country remain professional.