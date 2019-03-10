The Malawi Government in a press release made available to the Maravi Post admonished Albino Protestors following their un-sanctioned protestations along M1 road close to Malawi Institute of Management (MIM) in Lilongwe on Saturday. They completely blocked the road to motorists threatening to harm anyone that threatened to break their blocked.

During this unruly behavior when police were forced to take harsh measures, about five albinos including their leader Overton Kondowe were injured and seven of the protestors were briefly taken into custody including a journalist of Zodiak Broadcasting Station, John Paul Kayuni.

Malawi Government said it wished to inform the public that it will not condone lawlessness in whichever form it comes, even if it is hidden in the name of exercising rights.

The events of earlier today, Saturday 9th March 2019, where some people with albinism blocked the M1 road close to the Malawi Institute of Management (MIM) in Lilongwe is lawlessness that should be rejected by all well-meaning and level headed people.

Blocking of the road, hurling insults and stoning road users can never be justified when Government has offered all avenues for dialogue and also provided support for members of the Association of People with Albinism in Malawi since they opted to conduct demonstrations and vigils.

Let the public including people living with albinism be informed that Government will not associate with exercising of rights in a manner that violates the rights of other people, inconveniences them, undermines their dignity and endangers their security and property.

Government has a duty to ensure that Malawi is peaceful, all people enjoy their rights, feel secure and respected and their property safeguarded. As such, anybody who conducts themselves in a manner that shows they assume to be above the law will not be tolerated.

We are aware that some of the misconduct that manifested its ugly head today is sponsored by enemies of law and order to provoke situations that would be blamed on Government in general and the Malawi Police Service in particular.

We wish to emphasize that no one is above the law in this country and the police will continue to fight lawlessness, ensure lawfulness and order, and secure life and property. Once again, we would like to issue a stern warning that Government will neither defend anybody who violates the law for any reason whatsoever nor support exercise of rights in a manner that disregards the rights of other people..

Let us all ensure that Malawi is a peaceful country where laws are respected by all and rights are enjoyed by everyone.