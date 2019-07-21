Malawi Minister Msaka, Rwandan dance and High Commissioner Mukaruliza

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Government on Friday expressed gratitude over Rwanda’s special liberation story of courage.

Malawi’s Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Bright Msaka therefore called upon for unite in renewing themselves ” resolve to prevent such atrocities as happened in Rwanda in 1994. We must say never again should such events happen on the African Continent”

Msaka was speaking during the Rwandan commemoration of the 57th Anniversary of their independence, and 25th Anniversary of their liberation.

“This is a momentous day for the people of Rwanda. And Rwanda has every reason to commemorate and celebrate this day. This is a day when Rwanda stands proud having triumphed over a painful historical tragedy that would otherwise have destroyed a nation with less resolve.

“Instead, the people of Rwanda triumphed over extreme evil and emerged stronger, united and successful,” said Msaka.

The minister therefore lauded the the two countries’ of the established Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation that facilitates collaboration and partnership in areas such as tourism, gender development, digital innovations and improved provision of public services.

“We look forward to the next JPCC in order for us to review progress on the areas already agreed; and to identify new areas of cooperation. We are committed to work towards maintaining momentum in this bilateral relationship,” excited Msaka.

Monique Mukaruliza, Rwandan High Commissioner to the Republic of Malawi with residence in Lusaka, Zambia said the two events remind her people of the need for co-existence with other nations.

Mukaruliza assured Malawian people of continuing of cooperation in various sectors that affect the two nations.

She said, “On the 4th of July 2019 was the 25th Anniversary of Rwanda’s Liberation Day (Kwibohora25). Due to some reason, Rwanda High Commission in Zambia also accredited to Malawi has organised to celebrate this Liberation Day in Malawi on 19th July.

“The Day offers opportunity to remind us how far Rwanda has come since the heroic stopping of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi and the country’s total liberation on 4th July 1994 by the men and women organised under the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF)”.

Mukaruliza explains, ‘There is a new generation of Rwandans today, born after the 1994 genocide. This generation represents an important demographic advantage in Rwanda and on the African continent.

“It should remain our priority to create an environment where the youths can realise their full potential and allow them to fully contribute to the development of our continent,” she said.

She adds, “Let me also take this opportunity to acknowledge and reaffirm the cordial relations existing between Malawi and Rwanda. Our bilateral relations are growing from strength to strength.

“Malawi and Rwanda also find common ground and mutually support each other in organisations such as COMESA, the African Union, The Commonwealth, and the United Nations, where we are members”

During the ethnic genocide that occurred in Rwanda in 1994, in just 100 days, 1 million innocent Rwandese, mostly Tutsi, were murdered in cold blood.

Malawi hosted a significant number of Rwandans who fled from the carnage of 1994.

Rwanda was a divided country, despite having attaining independence from Belgian rule in 1962.

Ethnic divisions fomented by colonialism continued to hold the country hostage and came to the peak in the first half of 1994, to painful consequences.